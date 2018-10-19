DocuSign down on Wedbush Neutral start, upcoming lock-up expiration

Wedbush initiates DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) at Neutral with a $45 price target.

The firm says DocuSign “has done an impressive job of building out the $25B+ TAM” around its e-signature solution and has made itself the “go-to-vendor among enterprises of all shapes and sizes.”

Wedbush thinks DOCU could grow billings/revenue that “handily exceed” consensus over the next few years. But DOCU will have an uphill climb near-term with a new head of sales, increasing competition from Adobe and other smaller vendors, and significant investments needed to drive customer growth.

Upcoming catalysts: The post-IPO lock-up period expires on October 24. Earnings expected in mid-December.

