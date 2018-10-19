Euronet Worldwide +2.8% post Q3 results

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT +2.8% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 12% Y/Y to $714.5M, of which EFT Processing was 261.7M (+16% Y/Y); Epay 185.4M (+1% Y/Y) & Money Transfer of 268.4M (+18% Y/Y).

Transactions: Total were 1.02B (+10% Y/Y); EFT Processing 711M (+16% Y/Y); Epay 284M (-3% Y/Y) & Money Transfer 27.8M (+16% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total operating increased 278 bps to 21.1%; EFT Processing increased 383 bps to 42.2%; Epay increased 33 bps to 8.5% & Money Transfer increased 213 bps to 12.8%.

Adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 259 bps to 25.4%; EFT Processing increased 367 bps to 48.6%; Epay declined 1 bps to 9.9% & Money Transfer increased 182 bps to 15.7%.

Q3 money transfers grew 16% Y/Y and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 22% Y/Y, resulting in total transaction growth of 16% Y/Y.

Cash on hand was $1.13B, total debt was $889M, debt primarily as a result of revolver repayments due to lower seasonal ATM cash requirements.

Q4 Outlook: Adj. EPS ~$1.27.

