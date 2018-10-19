Microsoft launches Spend app that could compete with SAP

Microsoft (MSFT +1.1% ) launches the spending tracking app Spend to the App Store.

Spend offers automatic expense tracking for taxes or work reimbursement purposes.

The project comes from Microsoft Garage, the internal incubator, and tracks a bank account/credit card to identify expenses. The user can mark the expenses as personal or business and add tags and notes. There’s also the option for receipt scanning.

If Spend gains traction, the app would compete with SAP’s (SAP +2% ) Concur.

