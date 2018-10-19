Extraction Oil & Gas -12% as preliminary outlook disappoints

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG -12.7% ) plunges to a 52-week low after issuing FY 2018 production guidance of 74K-75K boe/day, including 39K-40K bbl/day of crude oil, or 44% growth in total equivalent production and 50% more crude oil production Y/Y.

For Q3, XOG estimates average net sales volumes of 75.7K boe/day, including 39.3K bbl/day of crude oil.

XOG maintains its FY 2018 capex guidance of $890M-$990M, including $770M-$840M of drilling and completion, but lowers its FY 2019 D&C capital spending program to $650M-$700M and sees a 15% Y/Y increase in crude oil production.

XOG says it had expected DCP Midstream’s (NYSE:DCP) Plant 10 "would provide much more relief than what we are seeing, and the continued tightness severely impacted the production growth ramp that was expected" in Q3.

XOG says it is "not optimistic" that DCP's next plant, scheduled to come in Q2 2019, will ease tightness in the northern part of the Wattenberg field; as such, XOG says it will focus nearly all 2019 D&C operations in areas serviced by other midstream providers..