Qiwi rises 3.3% after first bank joins its Sovest multi-bank platform

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) advances 3.3% after Russian bank AK Bars Bank joins as the first partner in Qiwi's Sovest multi-bank platform

Sovest, the first pay-by-installment card project in Russia, started in late 2006 and currently has a partner network encompassing 50,000 locations in 2,300 cities across Russia.

Under the multi-banking model, Sovest will operate the platform, taking care of client acquisition, card distribution as well as brand development and marketing, while partner banks will be responsible for loan origination, client scoring, and collection.

Sovest plans to start issuing AK Bars cards this month with a dedicated loan portfolio of up to RUB 3.5B in the first year of the partnership.

