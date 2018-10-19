AMD -2.4% on new Sell rating

New Street Research initiates AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) at Sell with an $18 price target, a 32% downside to yesterday’s close.

AMD has gone on a wild ride in recent months as the company first looked poised to benefit from Intel’s 10nm delay but then fell when Intel and a research firm suggested a speedier timeline.

AMD shares are down 2.4% to $25.97. Shares have dropped 14.7% in the past month but are up 61.3% in the quarter and 159% YTD.

