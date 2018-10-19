FDA nod for EyePoint's Yutiq eye implant fails to lift shares, down almost a third since approval

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT -12.9% ) continues its slide despite FDA approval earlier this week for YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis. Shares have sold off 32% since touching $3.78 on Tuesday.

Uber-bull H.C. Wainwright believes the selloff is misguided (BUY/$4.50) considering that it is similar to Alimera Sciences' (ALIM +2.6% ) ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), approved by the FDA in September 2014 for diabetic macular edema. Analyst Raghuram Selvaraju says YUTIQ could generate $100M in yearly sales, although the projected timeframe for achieving this is unclear.

Alimera's ILUVIEN generated $10.9M in sales in Q2, up a modest 5% yoy, despite being launched almost four years ago in the U.S. Q2 sales in the U.S. were ~$8M, down 1% from a year ago due to lower distributor orders. Its European application for non-infectious uveitis was filed in January.

