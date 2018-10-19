Bloomberg: Boeing customer Xiamen in talks with Airbus on potential deal

Boeing (BA -0.8% ) trades lower following a Bloomberg report that China's Xiamen Airlines, an exclusive operator of Boeing jets for more than 30 years, is in talks with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) about a potential plane purchase, amid growing trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Executives at Xiamen, which is majority owned by state-run China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH), reportedly met with a high-powered Airbus delegation visiting China from Europe last month to advance the negotiations.

Bloomberg says an Airbus purchase would be a blow to Boeing, which secured Xiamen last year as a launch customer for the latest variant of its 737 Max plane, a direct competitor to the longest range A320.