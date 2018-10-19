US intel chief doubts Bloomberg's chip spy story

US director of national intelligence Dan Coats says he hasn’t seen any evidence to corroborate the Bloomberg Businessweek report that Chinese spies slipped malicious chips into Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) parts headed for U.S. companies.

But Coats adds that “we’re not taking anything for granted.”

Super Micro and alleged victims Apple and Amazon all quickly and repeatedly denied the story. Every US telecom issued denials when a follow-up report tapped an unnamed telecom as a chip recipient.

Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security and the UK’s top cybersecurity agency also said they weren’t aware of the supply chain attack.

