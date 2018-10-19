Sensient Technologies slips 14% on Q3 revenue miss

Sensient Technologies (SXT -14.1% ) reported Q3 revenue decrease of 3.1% Y/Y to $324.7M. Foreign currency translation decreased revenue and Adj. EPS by ~2%.

Segment revenues: Flavors & Fragrances $184.39M (-5.9% Y/Y); Color $134.96M (+1.3% Y/Y) and Asia Pacific $31.27M (-4.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Adj. operating margin declined 175 bps to 14.7%.

SG&A expenses decreased by 7.7% Y/Y to $65.31M.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended was $8.86M, compared to $22.16M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $36.76M as of September 30, 2018.

4Q18 Guidance: Company expects the impact of the recent acquisition to reduce 4Q18 EPS by ~$0.01; and Adj. EPS by ~ $0.10.

FY18 Guidance: The Company expects FY18 Adj. EPS to be slightly below the range previously provided ($3.6-3.7).

