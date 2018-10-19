iAnthus buying MPX Bioceutical - Cannabis wrap

via Marketwatch

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (OTCQX:TGODF -7.5% ) closed a C$76M capital raise to help fund expansion plans.

iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCQX:ITHUF -3.2% ) is purchasing MPX Bioceutical (OTCQX:MPXEF -1.8% ) in an all-stock deal valued at $835M. The combined company will have cannabis licenses in 10 U.S. states, with 56 retail outlets and 14 growing/processing facilities. The 10 states are seen generating more than $16B in annual cannabis sales by 2022, according to the release. Cormark Securities is a fan, boosting its price target to C$9.25 from C$8.25.

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF +1% ) has more shopkeeping units available than peer, says GMP's Martin Landry.

