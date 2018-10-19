Kimmeridge tells Resolute Energy to pursue sale or merger

Resolute Energy (REN +2% ) moves higher after shareholder Kimmeridge Energy tells the company's board that it is calling for changes, saying REN has failed to follow through on a strategic review to explore a merger or potential asset sale announced in May.

Kimmeridge, which owns 9.7% of REN's shares, says in a letter that it may seek to install new board members if the company fails to heed its suggestions.

The P-E firm says REN is too small to properly develop its assets and accuses company management of enriching itself while pursuing growth over returns.