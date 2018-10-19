American Express gains after Q3 earnings beat, guidance boost, PayPal pact

American Express (NYSE:AXP) rises 3.7% after Q3 beat average analysts' estimate and credit-card company boost its guidance for the year. The good earnings news came on the same day that AXP announced an expanded partnership with PayPal in digital payments.

Q3 marketing-related costs, including member rewards, fell from Q2, says David Russell, vice president of content strategy at TradeStation. Meanwhile, the company boosted earnings guidance with only a small increase in its revenue outlook.

"Both of those facts suggest management has successfully gained traction with new clients," Russell says."They seem to be executing on their growth plan and now can reap benefits from those investments."

Lower operating expenses also helps margins going forward, he added.

