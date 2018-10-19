Tech lunch break: Semis break the sector's stride

The tech sector is keeping pace with the broader market today with the exception of semiconductors. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 0.53% , the S&P 500 IT Index is down 0.55% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 1% compared to the 0.6% gain for the S&P 500.

Services: PayPal +8% gets a boost from its consensus beating Q3 report, which mentioned weak eBay -9.4% gross merchandise value that led to a downgrade. ADS slips -2.3% as it gives up yesterday’s capital return gains.

Software: Pivotal Software +3% leads after a Wedbush start at Outperform. DocuSign -9.4% feels pressure from its Wedbush initiation at Neutral and next week’s lock-up expiration. Atlassian -10.7% drops despite reporting a Q1 beat with strong guidance.

Hardware: Apple +1% leads higher on news of an October 30 launch event expected to include new iPads and MacBook Airs.

Semis: AMD -6.5% presses down after it was started at Sell and takes Intel -2.1% (and much of the semi industry) down with it.

Related broad tech ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, QTEC, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW, JHMT, XITK

