McDonald's, Wendy's get Buys in Gordon Haskett restaurant look

McDonald's (MCD +0.3% ) and Wendy's (WEN +0.2% ) are among new Buys in mass initiation of coverage on the restaurant sector by research firm Gordon Haskett.

They're joined in bullish ratings by Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -0.9% ), Dave & Buster's (PLAY -2.9% ) and Wingstop (WING -0.7% ).

The firm's $185 target for MCD implies 10.5% upside; a $20 target on Wendy's implies 17.4% upside; the $23 price target on Bloomin' Brands implies 18% upside; a $70 target on PLAY implies 20% upside; and the firm sees 14% upside for Wingstop with a target of $81.

On the other side of the equation, analysts Jeff Farmer and Robert Mullins started Underperform ratings on four chains: BJ's Restaurants (BJRI -1.9% ), Chipotle (CMG -0.8% ), Darden (DRI -2.8% ) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -1.3% ).

The analysts are Neutral on Brinker (EAT -2% ), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -1.3% ), Cracker Barrel (CBRL +1.5% ), Dunkin' (DNKN -0.6% ), Jack in the Box (JACK -2% ), Red Robin (RRGB -5.3% ) and Yum Brands (YUM -0.2% ).

