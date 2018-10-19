McDonald's, Wendy's get Buys in Gordon Haskett restaurant look

McDonald's (MCD +0.3%) and Wendy's (WEN +0.2%) are among new Buys in mass initiation of coverage on the restaurant sector by research firm Gordon Haskett.
They're joined in bullish ratings by Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -0.9%), Dave & Buster's (PLAY -2.9%) and Wingstop (WING -0.7%).
The firm's $185 target for MCD implies 10.5% upside; a $20 target on Wendy's implies 17.4% upside; the $23 price target on Bloomin' Brands implies 18% upside; a $70 target on PLAY implies 20% upside; and the firm sees 14% upside for Wingstop with a target of $81.
On the other side of the equation, analysts Jeff Farmer and Robert Mullins started Underperform ratings on four chains: BJ's Restaurants (BJRI -1.9%), Chipotle (CMG -0.8%), Darden (DRI -2.8%) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -1.3%).
The analysts are Neutral on Brinker (EAT -2%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -1.3%), Cracker Barrel (CBRL +1.5%), Dunkin' (DNKN -0.6%), Jack in the Box (JACK -2%), Red Robin (RRGB -5.3%) and Yum Brands (YUM -0.2%).
