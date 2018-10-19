Healthcare  | On the Move

England's cost watchdog not on board with Lilly's Verzenio; shares down 1%

|By:, SA News Editor

England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) on cost and care quality, has issued draft guidance against recommending Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.8%) breast cancer med Verzenio (abemaciclib) due to its high cost.

NICE believes that Verzenio is on par with Pfizer's (PFE +1.4%) Ibrance (palbociclib) and Novartis' (NVS +1.2%) Kisqali (ribociclib) for HR+/HER2- locally advanced/metastatic breast cancer, both of which are already on the NHS formulary.

Public comment is open until November 8.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox