England's cost watchdog not on board with Lilly's Verzenio; shares down 1%

England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) on cost and care quality, has issued draft guidance against recommending Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.8%) breast cancer med Verzenio (abemaciclib) due to its high cost.
NICE believes that Verzenio is on par with Pfizer's (PFE +1.4%) Ibrance (palbociclib) and Novartis' (NVS +1.2%) Kisqali (ribociclib) for HR+/HER2- locally advanced/metastatic breast cancer, both of which are already on the NHS formulary.
Public comment is open until November 8.
