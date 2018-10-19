England's cost watchdog not on board with Lilly's Verzenio; shares down 1%

England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) on cost and care quality, has issued draft guidance against recommending Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.8% ) breast cancer med Verzenio (abemaciclib) due to its high cost.

NICE believes that Verzenio is on par with Pfizer's (PFE +1.4% ) Ibrance (palbociclib) and Novartis' (NVS +1.2% ) Kisqali (ribociclib) for HR+/HER2- locally advanced/metastatic breast cancer, both of which are already on the NHS formulary.

Public comment is open until November 8.