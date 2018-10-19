Oil and gas refiners plunge following Valero deal, IMO rules

Shares of oil and gas refiners post sharp losses following merger news from Valero Energy (VLO -8.5%) and Valero Energy Partners (VLP +6.7%), which prompted a new Sell rating on VLO from analysts at Goldman Sachs.
Goldman's Neil Mehta downgraded VLO to Sell from Neutral and cut his price target to $102 from $124, forecasting 18% downside to 2019 consensus earnings estimates given the company's lower leverage to inland crude differentials vs. tightening LLS-Maya trends and his reduced outlook for gasoline margins in the next 12 months.
Also likely affecting refiner shares is a WSJ report that the Trump administration is aiming to slow the rollout of new International Maritime Organization rules to power commercial ships; big U.S. refiners likely would be major beneficiaries from selling more higher-grade fuels.
In the red: PBF -8.5%, HFC -5.9%, MPC -5.3%, PSX -5.1%, DK -3.7%, CVI -3.3%, CVRR -2.5%.
