Italian bond yields back off as EU official seeks to ease tensions with Rome

Italian 10-year government bond yields retreat almost 10 basis points to 3.581% after an EU official, Pierre Moscovici, said he's seeking to "reduce tensions and maintain a constructive dialogue" with Italian authorities.

Bond yields fall as bond prices rise, signaling investors are more confident in the investment. Investors demand higher interest rates for riskier investments.

EU and Italian officials have been at odds over the Italian government's draft budget for next year, which could widen Italy's deficit much more than the budget projects.

Meanwhile, the 10-year German bond yield rose 4 basis points to 0.464%. Investors often turn to German bonds as a haven when there's uncertainty in the eurozone because it's the biggest economy in the EU bloc.

Previously: Italy, EU face off over budget (Oct. 19)

ETFs: EWG, EWI, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, FGM, QDEU, HEWI, DBIT, FLGR, FLIY, FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR