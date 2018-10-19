AstraZeneca launches new study to investigate lung cancer resistance mechanisms to Tagrisso

AstraZeneca (AZN +0.5% ) initiates an open-label, multidrug Phase 2 platform study, ORCHARD, to investigate resistance mechanisms in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progress after first-line treatment with Tagrisso (osimertinib).

The company took action based on data from the Phase 3 FLAURA study that revealed MET-amplification and EGFR C797S mutation as the most frequent resistance mechanisms in the first-line setting. There was no evidence of acquired EGFR T790M mutation in the first-line arm, though. The results are being presented at ESMO in Munich.

Other identified resistance mechanisms were HER2-amplification, PIK3CA mutation and RAS mutation.

