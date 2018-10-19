M&A | Financials 

BBX Capital Real Estate acquires 50% membership interest in Altman Companies

|About: BBX Capital Corp. (BBX)|By:, SA News Editor

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital (BBX +0.3%) has agreed to acquire a 50% membership interest in The Altman Companies, a real estate development company which operates a fully integrated platform covering all aspects of the development process, for $22.7M.

The 50% membership includes interests in Altman Development Company, Altman-Glenewinkel Construction and Altman Management Company and interests in the manager of eight multi-family real estate developments.

BBX Capital Real Estate has also agreed to acquire an additional 40% of the membership interests in Altman Companies for $9.4M in approximately four years after the closing of the initial purchase.

The transaction is expected to be completed by year end, 2018.

Press Release

