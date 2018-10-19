Barclays hires Ed Wehle to head global technology services banking

Barclays (BCS +0.5% ) names Ed Wehle managing director and head of global technology services banking.

Wehle comes from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of global technology services . Before joining Deutsche Bank in 2017, he spent his entire career at Citigroup, most recently as head of global services.

Notable deals that Wehle advised on include the $3.1B sale of Dell Services to NTT Data, the $5.0B merger between Leidos and Lockheed Martin's IT services business, and the $4.8B sale of Hewitt Associates to Aon.

