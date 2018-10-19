Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Goncalves berates analysts on conference call

Today's sharp drop in Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -5.5% ) even after reporting strong increases in Q3 earnings and revenue prompts something of a meltdown by CEO Lourenco Goncalves, who berated analysts during the company's earnings conference call.

Following the first analyst question, the CEO said: "It's unbelievable that these big banks still employ this type of people, you should resign for your lack of knowledge of things... You are a disaster. You are an embarrassment to your parents... If the stock continues to go down based on these kids that play with computers and somebody else's money, we are going to buy back stock. We are going to screw this guy so badly that I don't believe that they will be able to only resign. They will have to commit suicide."

To Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Korn, who rates CLF as a Hold, Goncalves said, "you can run but you can't hide."