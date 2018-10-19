American Eagle gets Citi Buy on underrated Aerie success

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is up 0.9% after a boost to Buy by Citi, which sees an attractive entry point based in large part around undervaluation of a hot brand.

The company has "one of the most attractive growth concepts in retail" in its Aerie line, which Citi values around $2B by itself. Aerie is quickly taking lingerie market share and can quadruple its store base from a current 116, analyst Paul Lejuez writes. (h/t Bloomberg)

Valuation for the core business is accordingly too pessimistic, he says.

He has a $27 price target on AEO, implying 28% upside.