Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of October 28 - November 3 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (10/28): FDA action date for TherapeuticsMD's (NYSEMKT:TXMD) TX-001HR for moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause. A decision may be announced today.

WEDNESDAY (10/31): Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:NWPHF) R&D Day, NYC.

International Respiratory Syncytial Virus Symposium, Asheville, NC (5 days). Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA): Phase 1 data on lead non-fusion inhibitor EDP-938.

THURSDAY (11/1): ASH abstract drop.

FDA Ad Com: Alkermes' (NASDAQ:ALKS) buprenorphine and samidorphan sublingual tablets for major depressive disorder.

FRIDAY (11/2): FDA Ad Com: Sage Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SAGE) brexolone for postpartum depression.

SATURDAY (11/3): FDA action dates for Coherus BioSciences' (NASDAQ:CHRS) Neulasta biosimilar CHS-1701, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ACRX) pain med DSUVIA and Theratechnologies' (OTCPK:THERF) single vial version of Egrifta.