U.S. total rig count rises by 4 in latest Baker Hughes survey

The total count of active U.S. drilling rigs adds 4 to 1,067 after surging by 11 last week, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly survey.

Oil rigs increased by 4 to 873 while gas rigs gained 1 to 194; no rigs were classified as miscellaneous.

WTI crude oil +1% at $69.33/bbl.

