British pound jumps on report U.K.'s May ready to drop Irish border demand

The British pound strengthened 0.4% against the U.S. dollar after Bloomberg reports that U.K. Prime Minister is said to be ready to drop her demand on the issue of the Irish border to open the way to a deal.

Previously, May insisted on a legal guarantee that no new border was drawn on the island of Ireland should be limited in time.

Dropping the demand may keep Britain bound to EU's customs rules indefinitely--something the EU and many businesses want, but risks a crisis in May's government.

The 10-year gilt yield rises 4 basis points to 1.445%.

