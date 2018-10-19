Tim Cook calls on Bloomberg to retract spy chip story

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook calls for Bloomberg to retract its Businessweek article about malicious Chinese chips in Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) components that went to U.S. tech and telecom giants.

Key quote, to Buzzfeed News: “There is no truth in their story about Apple. They need to do the right thing.”

Cook says Apple “really forensically whipped through the company to dig very deep” when it heard the claims but that “each time we came back to the same conclusion: This did not happen.”

Bloomberg reiterates its defense of the story and says the investigation followed “more than a year of reporting” with over 100 interviews and 17 individual sources confirming the hardware manipulation.

Previously: US intel chief doubts Bloomberg's chip spy story (Oct. 19)