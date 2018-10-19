Homebuilders extend decline as existing home inventory creeps up

Another day, another disappointing housing report, another day of declines for most homebuilders.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF falls 1.9% in early afternoon trading, the ETF's one-month return -17%, and -28% YTD.

September existing home sales fell 3.4% from August to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.15M; sales are now down 4.1% from a year ago.

Unsold inventory of existing homes, a 4.4-month supply at the current sales pace, has increased from 4.3 months in August and 4.2 months a year ago.

Increased supply on the market means more competition for anyone selling a home--new construction or existing.

Leading the homebuilders' decline is Beazer Homes (BZH -4.5% ), followed by William Lyon Homes (WLH -3.4% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -3.6% ), D.R. Horton (DHI -3.3% ), Lennar (LEN -3% ), PulteGroup (PHM -3.1% ), and KB Home (KBH -3.3% ).

