STAT: IBM Watson Health head steps down

STAT reports that IBM (IBM -1.3% ) Watson Health head Deborah DiSanzo is leaving her role for a position on the company’s Cognitive Solutions strategy team.

John Kelly, current SVP for Cognitive Solutions and IBM Research, will step into the vacancy.

Watson Health has hit some bumps with its flagship cancer software earning criticism from some internal and external doctors and the business struggling to integrate acquisitions.

During this week’s earnings report, the Cognitive Solutions segment reported revenue that was down 5% Y/Y.

