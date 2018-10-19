Oculus showing more NBA games in VR; WhatsApp bans in Brazil

Facebook's (FB -0.7% ) Oculus wing is getting a new perk: It will stream some NBA games for free in virtual reality starting this weekend.

Live-streaming start-up NextVR will offer a number of games with no need for an NBA League Pass subscription via Oculus Venues, a social co-viewing app for the VR headsets. The broadcasts start with Sunday's Warriors-Nuggets game.

Elsewhere at Facebook, WhatsApp proactively banned hundreds of thousands of accounts in Brazil for spamming during the country's elections, Bloomberg reports.

WhatsApp is taking immediate legal measures to prevent accounts from sending spams or misinformation via the app, it says. Recent accounts allege that PSL party candidate Jair Bolsonaro's supporters were buying mass-mailing packages to spam citizens with false information.

