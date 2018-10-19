Chevron says ready to resume production at area disputed by Saudi, Kuwait

Chevron (CVX +0.6% ) says it is ready to restart pumping oil in a field shared by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait once the countries settle a dispute over environmental licenses.

CVX says it has carried out a recent test run and exploration works in the area, where resumption of operations at the oil fields that pump 500K bbl/day has become a key focus of oil markets as a source of spare capacity amid U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.

CVX operates one of the fields - the onshore Wafra field - but observers have wondered how quickly the facilities might return to normal production levels.

While any resumption would depend on Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, "we are maintaining the equipment, we have put a lot of effort into keeping the pipelines in shape and into keeping the key wells in shape," CVX's president for Europe, Eurasia and the Middle East tells WSJ.