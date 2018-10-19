SEC opens probe Into Honeywell’s asbestos accounting

Honeywell (HON -0.8% ) says the SEC has opened an investigation into its accounting for asbestos-related liabilities, following discussions that prompted it to correct and restate its asbestos liabilities by ~$1.1B more than its previous estimate.

HON says it revised its previous results to correct how it accounts for legacy liabilities from Bendix Corp., a company that HON sold more than a decade ago, but was hit with thousands of asbestos related claims.

HON says its revised liabilities now total $2.61B as of year-end 2017, which is $1.1B higher than its prior estimate.