Agency MBS spreads widening - Bloomberg

The agency MBS market is being hit with a double-whammy of higher risk-free rates and widening spreads. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. MBS Index yields 33 basis points more than Treasurys - the widest spread in 15 months, writes Bloomberg's Wes Goodman.

Add in slowing prepayments, and effective duration of MBS increases, making them even more at risk from higher rates.

We already know the Fed is paring its balance sheet of MBS, but August data showed a slowing in overseas purchases of U.S. agency paper.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT