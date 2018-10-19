Electrek: Tesla maintaining near 1,000-vehicle/day production pace

Tesla (TSLA -2.8% ) is currently maintaining production of close to 1,000 vehicles per day, Electrek says, with most of those Model 3 vehicles.

The publication cites a source saying the automaker made about 6,800 cars over the past week, including about 4,800 Model 3s.

That would make about 18,300 vehicles for the quarter so far, with 12,200 of those Model 3s.

For its part, Tesla is saying it's "achieved a steady volume in manufacturing capacity."

