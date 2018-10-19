Schwab may start a no-fee index fund for retail clients: Credit Suisse

Schwab (SCHW +0.3% ) may start a zero-fee index fund that can only be purchased by its retail clients, according to Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler. That's instead of an ETF that could be bought through competitors' platforms.

Siegenthaler refers to comments by Schwab's CEO about client reaction to a competitor launching a zero-fee fund.

