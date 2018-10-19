Enbridge says damaged Canada gas pipeline to restart in mid-November

Enbridge (ENB +1.1% ) says it expects to complete repairs on a damaged natural gas pipeline in British Columbia by mid-November and that the pipe then will return to service at reduced pressure.

ENB returned an adjacent undamaged pipe to service last week after the two pipes were shut down earlier this month after a rupture and fire, disrupting refinery operations in Washington state.

The pipeline is part of ENB's Westcoast Energy network, and carries as much as 2.9B cf/day of gas, supplying half of the demand from Washington, Oregon and Idaho.