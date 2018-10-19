Microsoft will tie CEO's pay to LinkedIn performance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will tie LinkedIn’s performance to Satya Nadella’s paycheck, which owes one-third of its annual total to performance stock awards.

LinkedIn is one of six areas tracked alongside metrics like Windows 10 monthly active devices. But LinkedIn will get the headlines because Microsoft paid $27B for the company two years ago and it’s a new PSA consideration.

According to its regulatory filing, Microsoft will count the “number of times longed-in members visit LinkedIn, separated by 30 minutes of inactivity" on both desktop and mobile devices over a three-year period and give out awards accordingly.

Other execs with checks tied to this plan: CFO Amy Hood, EVPs Jean-Philippe Courtois and Peggy Johnson, and CLO Brad Smith.

The LinkedIn-based payouts won’t happen until 2020.