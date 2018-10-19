Rowan wins new work for idle jack-up rig

Rowan (RRC +1.4% ) is rising after its latest fleet status report reveals Freeport McMoRan hired one of its idle jack-up drilling rigs for work in the Gulf of Mexico.

FCX will be using the Rowan EXL III for one well beginning late this month at an undisclosed dayrate; the rig has been idle since the middle of August.

RRC also says U.S. oil company LLOG has exercised the first of its two one‐well priced options for the Rowan Resolute drillship, whose three‐well contract with LLOG started in mid‐June 2018.