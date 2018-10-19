VF Corp. -10% on worries about jeans business

VF Corp. (VFC -10.7% ) plunges ~10% despite beating Q2 expectations for earnings and revenues while raising FY 2019 guidance and hiking its dividend, as investors focused on declining revenue in VF's jeans segment.

VF had anticipated flat growth in the category for 2019 but it now forecasts a 1%-2% revenue decline; for Q2, Wrangler revenues fell 5% Y/Y and Lee slumped 9%.

“While the results were generally strong, the lack of upside on gross margin and the deterioration in the jeans business, led by Lee... raise some questions around the story,” says Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia.

In August, VF said it would spin off its less profitable Wrangler and Lee jeans into a publicly traded company, allowing it to focus on Vans and its outdoor wear businesses to help improve profit margins.

VF also says it is "closely monitoring" the China-U.S. trade situation, as ~11% of the company's total cost of goods sold come directly to the U.S. from China.