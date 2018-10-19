SurveyMonkey drops as competitor files for $200M IPO

Survey software Qualtrics (QTIC) files for a $200M IPO. The company wants to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “XM," which is also the name of its platform.

In the first six months of this year, Qaultrics had a loss of $3.4M on $184.2M in revenue. In last year’s period, there was a $3.7M loss on $121.4M in revenue.

The company has raised around $450M in VC money from the likes of Accel, Insight Venture Partners, and Sequoia Capital.