Canada says Lockheed to get first chance to bid on C$60B warships design

The Canadian government says Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will get the first crack at bidding on a contract to design 15 warships that would cost as much as ~C$60B (US$46B).

Canada's ministries of procurement and defense says Irving Shipbuilding, a Canadian firm which actually will build the vessels, had identified LMT as the “preferred bidder to provide the design and design team."

The ministries say LMT would need to go through a due diligence process before a contract is awarded later this year; LMT also is a contender to supply the Canadian air force with a fleet of 88 fighter jets.