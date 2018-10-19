Gamco discloses 5.5% stake in Tribune Media

Mario Gabelli's Gamco just disclosed a 5.5% stake in Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) via a straightforward filing.

That cost an aggregate of about $90.12M to acquire, according to the document.

Tribune this year has been the frequent subject of takeover talk, with Sinclair Broadcast Group failing after a block at the FCC level.

