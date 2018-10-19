Bloomberg: Marathon weighs selling E15 gasoline in Minnesota

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is considering a plan to start sales of high-ethanol gasoline at its stations in Minnesota, Bloomberg reports.

Offering the higher blend E15 gasoline reportedly would help MPC compete with others selling it and also curry favor with political leaders in Minnesota, the fourth-biggest U.S. producer of corn-derived ethanol and the U.S. leader in gasoline stations selling E15.

MPC would be the biggest refining company to offer E15; sales so far have been limited to smaller, independent retailers such as Casey’s General Stores, Thorntons and Sheetz.