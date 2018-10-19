FDA extends action date to May 2019 for Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo + Yervoy in 1st line lung cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that the FDA's new action date (PDUFA) is May 20, 2019 for its marketing application seeking approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) + low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with tumor burden at least 10 mutations/megabase.

The agency extended the date to allow for time to review the company's overall survival (OS) data for the subgroup of patients with tumor burden less than 10 mutations/megabase.

In Europe, the advisory committee CHMP agreed to an extension of the clock-stop to allow it to review the same OS data. It validated its original application in May.

The new data was generated from Part 1 of the Phase 3 Checkmate-227 trial.