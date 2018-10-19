Stocks fade following strong start to end mixed

Stocks surrendered strong early gains to close mixed, with the S&P 500 finishing flat, the Dow posting a slight gain and the Nasdaq a modest loss.

For the week, the S&P ended flat, the Dow gained 0.4% while the Nasdaq slipped 0.6% for a third straight weekly loss.

Investors again favored defensive sectors in today's action, as consumer staples (+2.3%), utilities (+1.6%) and real estate (+1%) topped today's leaderboard, while health care (-1%), consumer discretionary (-0.9%), energy (-0.8%) and materials (-0.7%) lagged.

U.S. WTI crude stopped its recent string of losses, settling +0.8% at $69.26/bbl, but the benchmark remains near a one-month low.

U.S. Treasury prices ticked lower, pushing yields on the two-year and 10-year notes each 2 bps higher to a respective 2.90% and 3.20%; for the week, the two-year yield added 4 bps and the 10-year yield gained 3 bps.