Trump set to meet Boeing, Lockheed, Northrop CEOs today in Arizona

Pres. Trump will meet chief executives of the biggest U.S. defense firms at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona today to discuss how the companies can source more parts and materials domestically, Reuters reports.

The meeting would be the second in as many weeks for execs from Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to discuss their supply chains.

During the Oct. 5 rollout of the Defense Industrial Base Review - a Pentagon-led review ordered by Trump that identified hundreds of instances where the U.S. military depends on foreign countries, especially China, for critical materials - execs from the four defense firms reportedly were invited to the White House for a meeting that turned into a 90 minute discussion with Trump.

The meeting also is expected to include top officials from BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), which makes howitzers for the U.S. Army, and Honeywell (NYSE:HON), according to the report.