CP Rail could beat crude oil carload record next year, CEO says

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) may match or beat its record 2014 pace of 110K crude oil carloads next year as a pipeline crunch sparks demand for shipping by train, CEO Keith Creel tells Bloomberg.

CP Rail says it handled ~23K carloads of crude in Q3, nearly triple the year-ago total, helping lift revenue from energy, chemicals and plastics by 63%, the fastest increase among the company's major commodities.

Creel says hopes for a fix to Canada’s pipeline bottleneck faded in August, when a Canadian federal appeals court nixed the permit for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, potentially delaying its start for another year.

Even as it reaches new deals to carry crude by rail, the CEO says CP is targeting other energy shipments such as liquefied petroleum gas and refined products, a diversified approach that he says will strengthen the company’s business in the long run.

Creel made his comments after CP reported record Q3 earnings of C$4.12/share on a 19% Y/Y gain in revenues to C$1.9B.