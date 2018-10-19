Falling Permian well performance poses potential risk, Schlumberger says

Permian Basin crude production growth is constrained by limited takeaway capacity and could pose a risk to longer-term growth, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) executives said in today's earnings conference call.

SLB does not see the temporary constraints as the main issue, "as this will likely be addressed in the next 12-18 months. Instead, we believe the main challenge in the Permian going forward is more likely to be reservoir and well performance," Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard said.

Kibsgaard says the number of new infill wells in the Eagle Ford has reached 70% alongside "a steady reduction in unit well productivity... In the Permian, the percentage of child wells in the Midland Wolf Camp basin has just reached 50% and we are already starting to see a similar reduction in unit well productivity to that already seen in the Eagle Ford, suggesting that the Permian growth potential could be lower than earlier expected."

SLB says takeaway constraints in the Permian hurt hydraulic fracturing activity and weighed on North American revenues during Q3, and North American fracking activity likely will present earnings headwinds into 2019.