Gran Tierra oil pipeline in Colombia damaged in bomb blast

A Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) pipeline in Colombia was damaged by a bomb blast triggered by an unidentified group, an attack that caused a fire and oil spill, according to a senior military official.

Colombia’s oil infrastructure often is the target of attacks by leftist guerrillas and other armed groups; the area is home to dissident members of the demobilized FARC rebel group who did not recognize a 2016 peace agreement with the government.

GTE, which produces 35.4K boe/day in the country, has not issued a statement on the incident.