Volkswagen starts construction of $2.45B China EV plant

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF -1.3% ) says it has started construction on a $2.45B plant in Shanghai to produce electric cars and battery systems beginning in 2020.

The company says the new plant of Chinese joint venture partner SAIC Volkswagen will be the first to build cars exclusively based on VW's Modular Electric Drive Kit platform, with an annual capacity of 300K vehicles.

Volkswagen has said it aims to offer 50 fully electric models by 2025, with plans for at least 16 electric vehicle plants in Europe, China and the U.S.